We are seeing reports that Google has pulled the Wear OS 5 update for Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners, following an issue with the software that is essentially bricking devices for a small number of users. We sadly even have one of our own readers experiencing the issue.

Thankfully for users, the issue shouldn’t be the end of the world. Google has steps on resolving it via fastboot, but for now, the OTA seems to be paused, even though download files are still available for those who wish to manually update.

Again, this issue appears to only be affecting a small number of users. We will keep you posted if and when Google makes any sort of announcement on the matter.

How’s that Watch OS 5 update treating you?

