Droid Life

Pixel Watch’s Wear OS 5 Update Pulled Following Soft Bricks

11
Pixel Watch - Update

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

We are seeing reports that Google has pulled the Wear OS 5 update for Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners, following an issue with the software that is essentially bricking devices for a small number of users. We sadly even have one of our own readers experiencing the issue.

Thankfully for users, the issue shouldn’t be the end of the world. Google has steps on resolving it via fastboot, but for now, the OTA seems to be paused, even though download files are still available for those who wish to manually update.

Again, this issue appears to only be affecting a small number of users. We will keep you posted if and when Google makes any sort of announcement on the matter.

How’s that Watch OS 5 update treating you?

// 9to5Google

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
11  Comments

Back to Top