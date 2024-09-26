Samsung is having itself a new product week and has not only announced the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Watch FE, they unveiled new tablets too. The Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are official with big screens, new chipsets, and big prices.

These new tablets will sort-of replace the Galaxy Tab S9 line, which is only a year old. And unfortunately for those who like the smaller, non-plus variants of Samsung tablets, we are not getting that this year.

So what’s new? Well, it’s mostly talk of AI out of Samsung’s camp, which is pretty snoozy stuff and not that important or useful. Instead, let’s talk specs, as these have big specs and some noteworthy changes too.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra / Galaxy Tab S10+ Specs

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Galaxy Tab S10+ Size 208.6 X 326.4 X 5.4 mm

718g (WiFi)

723g (5G) 185.4 X 285.4 X 5.6 mm

571g (WiFi)

576g (5G) OS Android 14 Android 14 Display 14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848

120 Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X

+ Anti Reflection 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752

120 Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X

+ Anti Reflection Chip MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Rear Camera 13MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide 13MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide Front Camera 12MP + 12 MP Ultra Wide 12MP Ultra Wide Connectivity 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3 Memory 16GB + 1TB

12 GB + 512 G

12GB + 256 GB

MicroSD up to 1.5TB 12 GB + 512 GB

12GB + 256 GB

MicroSD up to 1.5TB Durability IP68 IP68 Battery 11,200 mAh

45W charging 10,090 mAh

45W charging Other Fingerprint reader

Quad speaker

S Pen included Fingerprint reader

Quad speaker

S Pen included Colors Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

I think the biggest change there is the switch from Snapdragon to a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+. We are so used to seeing Samsung use top tier chips from Qualcomm in its best tablets, so we’ll be interested to see how these truly perform. In their press release, Samsung suggests “more than 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU, and 14% increase in NPU compared to Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.” Those are certainly impressive gains from last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

We also have massive Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays in both units with anti-reflective coating, quad speakers, and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. That IP rating might be one of the most important specs of all, especially if you use your tablet while on the go or in settings that it could see some wetness.

As for the AI stuff, Samsung is talking about Circle to Search, note taking summaries, handwriting help, image editing or creative tools, etc. It’s pretty standard AI-related features from what I can tell.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 with 256GB storage, while the Galaxy Tab S10+ starts at $999 with the same storage. Pre-orders are open today with devices hitting stores on October 3.

As a part of the launch, Samsung is taking up to $800 off via trade-ins.

Pre-order Deals Link

// Samsung