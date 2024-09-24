Even if you don’t plan on upgrading your existing Chromecast with Google TV device, can we at least recommend the new Google TV Streamer remote to you?

Google has made the Streamer’s new and improved remote available for separate purchase at just $20, and yes, it’s compatible with both the 4K and HD models of Chromecast with Google TV.

Read: Google TV Streamer First Impressions

What makes it better? The size, mostly, but that’s not all. As Kellen described in his recent impressions post, “Guys, this remote might only be about an inch longer, but it is a big improvement. That little bit of length and the move of the volume buttons makes for a more natural or familiar remote experience. You just don’t have to fidget with it as much in order to hit the right buttons. It also has a slight texture to the back, so it’s less slippery.”

I mean, those reasons alone is worth the $20 in my book. Follow the link below, you can snag it in either Porcelain or be put on the waitlist for Hazel.