Galaxy Note Series Making Comeback in 2026?

Samsung insiders shared a bit of interesting news recently, claiming that the Galaxy Note series is set to make a potential comeback in 2026. This would be quite a maneuver, considering Samsung did away with the Note branding when it opted to turn it into the Galaxy Ultra line.

The Galaxy 26 Note would theoretically replace the Galaxy S26 Ultra, helping Samsung put more emphasis on the included S Pen. The other twist is that Samsung would also opt to call the Galaxy S26+ the Galaxy S26 Pro. Then Samsung, Apple, and Google would have a Pro-branded smartphone, which is super great for consumers and not confusing at all.

I believe the reasoning behind a decision like this makes fine sense for Samsung’s marketing department, but for consumers, I’m concerned about the Pro name. Today, the Galaxy S24+ wouldn’t be considered a Pro device, since the Ultra has better specs across the board. So unless Samsung devices to up its game across the entire Galaxy S line, then also change the Ultra to be a little less specced (but still come with the S Pen), then maybe it makes sense? There’s a lot to consider.

What do you think? Would you like to see the Note series make a comeback in the future?

// @heyitsyogesh | GSM Arena