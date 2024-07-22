As we inch closer to August 13 and the official announcement for Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 lineup, we continue to learn more and more about these devices. For example, the latest leak shows a reported Pixel 9 Pro XL sporting its new Samsung modem and a whopping 16GB RAM. That would indeed be a first for the Pixel lineup.

In a photo of the device at FastBoot, we can see a few general specs, such as 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, plus that Komodo codename. Where “Baseband Rev” is listed, we also see 5400, referencing the new Exynos modem inside. For those who keep track of these leaks, none of this information is new, but it is the first time we’ve seen it via photo and not just benchmark figures and reports.

With Google’s push for more on-device AI, it makes sense that we would eventually see the amount of RAM go from 12GB up to 16GB. It’s believed that 16GB may be the base option for the Pixel 9 Pro lineup and not just an upgrade for 256GB+ storage configurations, which would be incredible.

While the design seems to have Pixel fans torn, there’s no doubt that Google is addressing a issues that users have with past generations. That Samsung modem is a major one. Should the Pixel 9 lineup deliver with much improved modem performance, we think plenty of people will be pleased.

August 13 is coming up quick. Prepare yourselves.

