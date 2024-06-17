To kick off the new week, a pair of benchmarks have been spotted that reveal select yet key details about Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series. We have benchmarks for both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL that share specifics on RAM, processor clock speed, and GPU. They also just give us a reference for the names, assuming these are legit.

The biggest piece of information is probably the naming scheme here. Again, if we assume these benchmarks are the real deal then it looks like Google really is going to have a 3-phone line-up for the Pixel 9 in 2024. There are benchmarks for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, which leaves open the possibility of there being a regular Pixel 9 Pro. The existence of this 9 Pro XL is the evidence we’re going off, but why else would Google add the “XL” on there if there wasn’t a non-XL model? So going off this info, we should see a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

As for the benchmarks, they reveal up to 16GB RAM for the Pixel 9 Pro XL and just 8GB RAM for the Pixel 9. We have no idea how much a Pixel 9 Pro could have, but it isn’t unusual for an XL or Max variant of a device to carry more than even a smaller Pro model.

The benchmarks also show an 8-core chipset with speeds up to 3.1GHz, included Mali G715 GPU, and new mentions of codenames that we’ve been tracking for each of these phones. The Pixel 9 is referred to as “tokay,” while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is called “komodo.” These are names we’ve known about since at least April.

What should you make from this info dump? Well, none of the info is that new or major, it’s just additional notes we can jot down to put together this full Pixel 9 story. Knowing that they’ll look like this, we’re taking it all in.

// smartprix