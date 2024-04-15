Since early this year, there’s been no shortage of Pixel 9 leaks and rumors. We’re now officially midway through April and there appears to be no stoppage in sight. Over the weekend, a new report dropped that claims Google will outfit the upcoming Pixel 9 series with a brand new Exynos modem, as well as bring satellite connectivity to the new devices.

Now, satellite connectivity for Pixel phones has been spotted and discussed before. If you’ll recall, Satellite SOS is an actual feature getting cooked up by Google, one that we hope to see detailed at next month’s Google I/O conference. Naturally, hardware does need to support such a thing, and it’s detailed that 3GPP Release 17 (satellite connectivity) support is indeed coming to not just the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, but the new Pixel Fold 2 as well.

For the new modem, it’s reported to be an Exynos 5400 coupled with the Tensor G4. No actual specs are provided, but as with any new silicon these days, the hope is that it’s faster and more power efficient than what came before. Pixel phones have been plagued by modem issues over the years, so consumer fingers are crossed for a more reliable experience from the Samsung-produced component.

If the Pixel 9 lineup is what you’re waiting for, we should be learning more about what they will offer in the coming months. Google I/O should be a very exciting event this year.

