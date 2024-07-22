The last time we posted about the Pixel 9 in pink, I was surprised by how many people were vocal about disliking the look of the device. I’ve never felt so disconnected. We think it’s a good looking device, especially in this pink color option. Obviously, we’re slightly bias towards the color.

This week, we have fresh renders of the Pixel 9 in pink (Peony) and the Pixel 9 Pro in white (Porcelain). We will say, this render hardly does the Peony color justice, as the real life photo of the device shows that the color is more glossy and saturated than this render shows.

As for the Porcelain-colored Pixel 9 Pro, it’s a very handsome device and a very solid option if you had your eyes on Google’s next flagship device.

Thanks to various leaks, there really isn’t much for Google to surprise us with on August 13. Besides US pricing, we have a decent understanding of certain specs, features, AI-powered goodies, and color options.

Please, take to the comments and tell me how much you love the Pixel 9 design in pink. Wink wink.

