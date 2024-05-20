Google’s Reported Pixel 9 Colors Sound Very Familiar

We’re such nerds when it comes to phone launches that things like which colors they could potentially arrive in are headline grabbers. We care far too much about whether or not Google or Samsung will give us similar shades for another year or completely switch it up. We also need to know what special color we could see out of the gate, like a new shade of blue or green or coral that might be the must-have pick. These are silly, yet important things to us.

Over the weekend, the supposed colors of the Pixel 9 series were shared and, well, they sound far too familiar. Hey, I’m not complaining, I’m just saying that the colors of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL sound identical to what we got with the Pixel 8 series.

According to leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, we should see 4 colors at launch for the Pixel 9, another 4 colors for the Pixel 9 Pro, and maybe only 2 colors for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Ready to hear ’em?

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Colors:

Pixel 9 : Jade, Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain

: Jade, Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain Pixel 9 Pro : Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose

: Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose Pixel 9 Pro XL: Obsidian, Porcelain (Gold?)

Alright, so Obsidian throughout makes a lot of sense – that’s Google’s close-to-black color that they release every phone in. Porcelain is another that has become quite standard as Google’s almost-white. After that, we’re seeing Rose and Hazel for the smaller Pixel 9 Pro, which are colors we did get for the regular Pixel 8 last year. All standard stuff for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, for the most part. There’s apparently some question around a gold variant of the Pro XL, however.

As for the expected-to-be-budget Pixel 9, we see a “Jade” and “Peony” mentioned. For those who missed the Pixel 8 coverage, we actually had Peony as a potential color for it, but that turned out to be Rose. Jade, on the other hand, sure sounds like some type of green, which Google has really been into lately, like with the Pixel 8a in Aloe.

And finally, the color names have come alongside some supposed Pixel 9 wallpapers that fall under a “swirling petals” design theme. They’re kind of neat, if digital, AI-generated floral patterns are your thing. You can see a few below and then download as many as you want at this Google Drive link.

Colors of smartphones, what a weird thing.

// Android Authority