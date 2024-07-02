We are essentially one month away from Google’s unveiling of the Pixel 9, so it won’t be any surprise if we start seeing Google’s upcoming devices make appearances from time to time out in the wild. We recently got a very brief teaser of the device from Google, but this week, we’re potentially getting a complete look at the device.

Posted onto X in front of a Samsung poster (lol), someone appears to have their hands on a Pixel 9 in pink. Instant reaction? It’s super hot.

Nothing is shared beyond a look at the outside of the device and mention of its 256GB of storage. It was noted back in May that Google would offer the Pixel 9 in a Peony color option, so we suppose this is that. We also expect the phone to come in Jade (green), Obsidian (black), and Porcelain (white).

For quite some time, companies have been going pretty subtle with the colors and I’ve always been a supporter of bright, bold color options. I have zero issues rocking a pink phone. I think Google knocked this design and color out of the park.

What’s your instant reaction?

// @hanibioud