The launch of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will undoubtedly feature far too much talk of AI, just like Google I/O. We aren’t even close to the end of AI hype, so prepare yourselves accordingly.

As a part of that launch, evidence has arrived that suggests Google will give the Pixel 9 Pro owners better AI access and features through a free subscription. The Pixel 9 may only see a 6 month trial of the same level.

After digging into the lates Google app in beta, 9to5Google found strings that mention promos for the launch of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. For the Pro models of the Pixel 9, the Google app is preparing to tell owners that “Your Pixel Pro gives you access to a 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.” The wording of “Pixel Pro” could be a general reference to all three Pixel 9 Pro models, that includes regular Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

They are likely referring to Gemini Advanced, the paid version of Gemini that was launched in February of this year. Google might be preparing specific features for the Pixel 9 Pro models as a part of the launch event.

As for the regular Pixel 9 that isn’t a “Pro” device, the Google app mentions, “Your Pixel may give you access to a 6-month subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.”

Free AI, just what we all need.