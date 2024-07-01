Since Google started teasing the Pixel 9 series a week ago, we haven’t stopped thinking about it. Not only have the leaks painting the picture of something special, Google is now telling us to get ready for them months earlier than we anticipated. Today, a new report gets us further hyped over the displays Google could use, potentially matching the panels that Apple will use in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series.

According to a report out of etnews, both Google and Apple have tapped Samsung Display for the OLED panels they will use in the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 Pro devices. A new panel dubbed “M14” has reportedly been ordered for use in these devices, which should mean a high-end panel that might only be separated by the way each company chooses to tune them on-device.

The report doesn’t dive into many specifics on what would make these displays unique, only suggesting instead that the “M” series is Samsung’s best that is used for flagship phones. The one feature we’re told about is that M14 has achieved the best performance when it comes to brightness and lifespan.

For Google and Apple, we’re left assuming jumping to the idea that they will be the best displays because these companies are using them in their best devices. The report does say that Google would use the Samsung M14 display in the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and a second generation Pixel Fold. It adds that Apple will only use M14 in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

I wish I could give you more here, but that’s the story. Google may be making a Pixel 9 series that looks in some ways like an iPhone and they’ll also apparently match Apple in at least one high-end component. That’s cool.