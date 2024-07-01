The first Pixel devices to get the July update come from the wearable side. Both the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are scheduled to receive an update as early as today, the 1st of July.

According to Verizon, the new build for each watch is TWD9.240705.001.A1 and it has a release date of July 1. They do not list any changes for the update, only suggesting that they provide the “most up to date Android security patches on your device.” That’s their standard verbiage for monthly security patches that do not contain anything notable.

Google has not yet confirmed this update, and sometimes Verizon does get out with the news a bit early, but feel free to check for it right away. This old Wear OS tapping trick should still work to pull the update without having to wait, assuming the update is live on Google’s servers. Since Google has not yet posted factory image or OTA files, I’d guess that you won’t be able to get it just yet.

Once Google provides details, we’ll update this post. Also, let us know if you were able to grab the update.

// Verizon