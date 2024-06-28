I know that the only thing most of the tech world can think about at the moment is the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which should be here in a couple of weeks, but Samsung keeps running back this same incredible Galaxy S24 Ultra deal. They really want you to save up to $750 with a trade-in, plus they’ll give you a free upgrade in storage to 512GB. It’s crazy that they are still running this deal still.

Before you go further, though, think about the free reservation (sign-up here) for the Galaxy Fold 6 you can sign-up for. It gets you $50 to spend toward your Fold 6 purchase and is absolutely no commitment.

$750 OFF S24 ULTRA: OK, so we’ve talked about this deal enough that I’m sure most of you get it. Samsung will slap $750 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra if you have a Galaxy S23 Ultra to trade-in. That’s an instant discount that comes off the price today.

Don’t have an S23 Ultra? The Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23+ will get you $600, plus the (ancient) Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will all get you $550 too. There are still good values to be had for your trade-in. Even a Galaxy Note 8 is worth $200.

FREE DOUBLE STORAGE: The other part of this deal is the free double storage upgrade. Instead of 256GB, you’ll get 512GB for the same price, which is a $120 value. The more storage the better, right? Especially when you buy a phone like this that will get support for so many years.

OK, that’s it. Go get one. Or reserve the Fold 6 and wait for it.

Samsung Deal Link