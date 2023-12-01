Here’s Official-Looking Images of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra

Kicking off December, a major Galaxy S24 leak is upon us in the form of official-looking renders of the entire line, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you wanted to see the design of the next major Galaxy S series before it hits store shelves, this should be it.

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are here in a bit of a preview, likely thanks to a retailer slipping up a cool 6 or 7 weeks early. Good job, retailers across the globe.

GALAXY S24 ULTRA COLORS: The images include all four colors of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which you can see directly below. The colors are reportedly Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. As the names suggest, the S24 Ultra should come with a titanium frame, matching Apple’s newest iPhone 15 Pro line.

The overall look of the phone isn’t a surprise. The renders we got months ago match up to this. You can see the camera design that is as familiar as ever. There’s the S Pen, which FCC documents fully confirmed will be included. The screens appear to be flat, as has been rumored and rumored and leaked for so long. It looks nice, outside of those sharp bottom corners that are going to be a nightmare in the palm.

GALAXY S24 AND GALAXY S24+: Alright, Ultra out of the way, want to see the regular Galaxy S24 and S24+? Those too have leaked in official render form, showing us another confirmation from previous CAD renders and those flat edges that certainly bring in the iPhone vibes.

Colors for the S24 and S24+ will reportedly land as Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. You can see those final 3 here, but you’ll have to imagine what Onyx Black looks like. I’m sure you can do that.

The big takeaways to me are that camera setup that is coming pretty close to being flush with the body, the flat edges that Apple has made famous, and well, I guess that’s it. This phone looks familiar as well, but should make for a solid high-end feeling option for those not interested in the absurdly large and sharp S24 Ultra. Notice the rounded corners on this design, sort of like we have on the Pixel 8 series.

And finally for comparison, here is a top shot of the Galaxy S24 Ultra next to the S24 and S24+. This certainly sends more confirmation of a flat display on the S24 Ultra and might show sizes differences between all three.

It’s a nice looking family of phones here. Assuming the specs are top notch (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and big batteries), Samsung should have another top seller on its hands.

