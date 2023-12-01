For Galaxy S21 owners, it wouldn’t be unnatural for you to feel a touch of jealously after seeing the Galaxy S22 series receive the big update to Android 14 and One UI 6 a couple of weeks ago while you sat here wondering when your time would come. I hope you didn’t let your emotions get the best of you because thankfully, your wait is now over – the Galaxy S21 is starting to get One UI 6.

In the US, this means the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra on Verizon are getting the update to start. Unlocked models and those from other carriers like T-Mobile or AT&T shouldn’t be far behind if they aren’t seeing the update already. The update is also rolling out quite widely across the globe.

The new builds to be on the lookout for are G991USQU9FWK5 (S21), G996USQU9FWK5 (S21+), and G998USQU9FWK5 (S21 Ultra).

Since this is Android 14 and One UI 6, the update will bring a number of new changes and features. Verizon has a changelog to look through, plus we’ve shared the entire list of One UI 6.0 changes here. Some highlights include the enhanced Quick Settings pulldown, new weather widgets, several camera settings changes and new editing options, a smarter airplane mode, and several big changes to lock screen customization. Again, it’s a big update.

To check for it, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. Be sure to have plenty of battery and storage available when downloading this one.