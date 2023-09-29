And Here’s the Galaxy S24

We got treated to a look at the Galaxy S24 Ultra earlier this morning, so it’s only fitting that we get to see the smaller Galaxy S24 now. For those who appreciate the ability to easily manage their smartphone with a single hand, this is the Galaxy model that might excite you most.

Courtesy of a collab between @Onleaks and Smartprix, this is Samsung’s easily pocketable Galaxy S24, reported to feature a display size of 6.17-inches. On the outside, we’re not seeing vast changes over the Galaxy S23, but Samsung hasn’t been one for drastic changes lately. The phone is reported to have a titanium frame, IP68 rating, and be powered by a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 12GB RAM.

Dimensions are said to be sliiighty different in 2024 versus the Galaxy S23. This device is detailed have dimensions of 147 x 70.5 x 7.6mm, while the Galaxy S23 measured in at 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm. Given these numbers, the Galaxy S24 will be a tad taller and a hair less wide.

Check out the specs below and then share your thoughts on Samsung’s reported Galaxy S24 below.

Reported Specs

Display : 6.17″ Dynamic M13 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.17″ Dynamic M13 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM and Storage : Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

: Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage Software : Android 14 (One UI 6)

: Android 14 (One UI 6) Rear Cameras : 50MP Wide 12MP Ultra-Wide 10MP Telephoto, 3x optical zoom

: Front Camera : 12MP

: 12MP Battery : 4000mAh, 45W wired charging

: 4000mAh, 45W wired charging Build : Titanium, IP68

: Titanium, IP68 Security: In-display fingerprint reader

// Smartprix