The Galaxy S24 series is rumored to launch in mid-January of 2024, so if we assume that to be correct, the leaks and official details should only ramp up in the weeks ahead. We’ve seen a supposed real device in the hands of at least one person, plus we’re now getting official evidence that all three S24 phones are on the way. The Galaxy S24 has landed at the FCC.

Three Samsung phones stopped by the FCC this week for approval under model numbers of SM-S921U, SM-926U, and SM-928U. For those unfamiliar with Samsung’s model number scheme, those numbers (in order) would attach to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The “U” on the end also points to these being unlocked models that you’ll end up with in the US if you buy one.

After spending far too much time browsing through each’s listing at the FCC, I can tell you that I haven’t anything surprising or that interesting. I know all three phones will support all of the network connectivity you need in the US, from LTE up through low, mid, and mmW 5G. Yes, all three phones have 5G mmW support.

I can also confirm wireless charging, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC in all models. For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you’ll find Ultra-wideband (UWB) support and an S Pen. The S24 Ultra has a special document that shows the FCC tested it in the device.

Galaxy S24 Ultra – 5G Bands

And that’s pretty much it. If you’d like to dive into the world of FCC document diving, hit that link below. Otherwise, prepare your wallets for January.

