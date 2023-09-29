Here’s the Galaxy S24 Ultra

We suppose it’s that time of the year, where reports and leaks concerning Samsung’s next lineup of Galaxy devices begin hitting the web. And in what grand fashion it’s occurring, with the first potential look at the Galaxy S24 Ultra taking place.

If you didn’t know any better, you’d swear you were looking at the Galaxy S23 Ultra (or the Galaxy S22 Ultra), because it appears that Samsung doesn’t intend to change all too much with its exterior. We can see it looks pretty much identical to the past two years. It has the same rear camera layout and that same monstrous front display. The size of said display is reported to be the exact same at 6.8-inches.

We can also make out on the bottom left of the device that we’ll still have an S Pen built directly into the phone, plus Samsung appears to be sticking to its relatively flat sides on the device which provides a better in-hand feeling. As someone who used a Galaxy S23 Ultra for the majority of 2023, this is fine, but Samsung should intend to do something different for the Galaxy S25 lineup.

Below you can see most of the rumored specs for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If all of these wind up accurate, this will be one heckuva Galaxy Ultra device.

Reported Specs

Display : 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM and Storage : Up to 16GB RAM, 2TB Storage

: Up to 16GB RAM, 2TB Storage Software : Android 14 (One UI 6)

: Android 14 (One UI 6) Rear Cameras : 200MP wide 12MP ultra-wide angle lens 50MP periscope lens, 5x optical zoom 10MP telephoto lens, 3x optical zoom

: Front Camera : 12MP

: 12MP Battery : 5000mAh, 45W wired charging

: 5000mAh, 45W wired charging Build : Titanium frame, IP68

: Titanium frame, IP68 Security: In-display fingerprint reader

// Smartprix