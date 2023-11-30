Droid Life

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as Low as $95 for Cyber Week

Samsung’s Cyber Week deals are still holding strong. Currently on Samsung’s webstore you can snag my favorite set of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, for a super low of $95 with an eligible trade-in. No trade-in? No problem, as Samsung is still offering $60 off the list price during this time period.

For no trade-in, the price of these buds is set at $169. However, Samsung is taking any and all trade-ins, with a guaranteed $50 of instant savings for any wired or wireless audio device you send in. That brings the price down to $119. At that price, these are no brainer earbuds.

Why I Like Them: Everyone has a different set of ear holes, but mine love the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They fit nice and snug, and maybe more importantly for some people, they have excellent sound quality. I’ve also been mightily impressed by the battery life ever since I first started using them last year. On top of that, they have great ANC, Intelligent Conversation Mode, an IPX7 rating, plus plenty of other high-end features you’d expect.

Looking for a stocking stuffer for someone you know or possibly yourself? This is a great option.

Samsung Link | Amazon Link

