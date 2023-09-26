What’s left for Google to talk about at its Pixel 8 event on October 4? Up until a few hours ago, they could been the ones to tell us when orders might ship, but we’re pretty sure we now know when that’ll be too.

Carriers are starting to slip with their Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch details, like Three in Ireland, who started letting folks register their interest for both phones earlier in the day. That registration page tells us when pre-orders open and also when those orders will arrive at the earliest.

October 12 is Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro release day. Pre-orders will indeed open on October 4, likely within minutes of being revealed by Google, with orders then shipping and/or arriving 8 days later. That’s a quick turn-around.

Introducing the new Google Pixel 8 – coming soon to Three 🥳 Featuring Google AI and the most advanced Pixel camera yet, you don't want to miss this launch 👀 Register your interest today and be in with a chance of winning a brand new Google Pixel 8 🤩https://t.co/pGrR6vK2XY pic.twitter.com/9ce71rAlRm — Three Ireland (@ThreeIreland) September 26, 2023

Let’s recap what we expect on October 4 after Google fully shows off the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. You should prepare at least $699 for a Pixel 8 pre-order and then either $899 or $999 for a Pixel 8 Pro. Should you decide on a Pixel 8 Pro, Google is more than likely going to hand you a free Pixel Watch 2 as a pre-order bonus. We aren’t yet sure if the Pixel 8 will come with its own bonus or not.

Still haven’t decided if you’ll pre-order? Well, feel free to look through all of the upgraded Pixel 8 specs, review all of the fun new camera modes and features, and then pick from one of these colors.

// Three