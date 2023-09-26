Like every other service out there, ESPN+ has announced price increases. These changes are set to take effect October 12 and essentially every plan that gets you ESPN+ is getting hit with higher prices.

For those paying month to month, your price is going up to $10.99/month (a $1/mo increase). Annual subscribers are getting jacked up to $109.99/year (up from $99/year), while those using the Disney Basic Bundle are going up to $14.99/month ($2/mo increase) and the Premium Bundle goes up to $24.99/month ($5/mo increase).

Again, October 12 is when these changes take effect.

If you’ve been on the fence about getting ESPN+, then you may want to snag that annual plan at the discounted price by October 11. You’ll be saving the most money that way.

Crap.