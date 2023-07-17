Keeping up with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leaks can be hard knowing that each phone won’t arrive for months. The leaks always start the earliest with Google products and sometimes the story changes from one leak to the next. In the latest info dump, we’re getting a list of Pixel 8 Pro specs that match-up to previous info dumps and should be noted.

The info about the Pixel 8 Pro we’re about to talk about comes from Yogesh Brar on Twitter, who previously leaked a list of Pixel 8 specs and has been in the info drop game for some time now. While nothing is confirmed at this point, this is at least worth considering as a least of details for Google’s next big phone.

According to this report, Google will once again include a 6.7″ OLED display with refresh rate up to 120Hz. We’ll get the Tensor G3 chip (previously rumored), 12GB RAM in all models, and storage choices of at least 128GB and 256GB. I’d be shocked if Google didn’t also release a 512GB model.

The rest of the specs are said to include a temperature sensor (which we knew), ultrasonic fingerprint reader (we didn’t know), 4950mAh battery with 27W charging, and a triple rear camera. That camera should feature a main 50MP sensor with 64MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto sensors along for the ride. All of that matches up to this previous Pixel 8 camera report.

The only items here suggest an October launch and Android 14 as the software, both of which make sense. Google has released phones in October since they launched the Pixel line and tends to ship the newest version of Android out of the box.

To recap, the Pixel 8 Pro sounds like a proper flagship that has a weird temperature sensor we hope has surprise uses lined up from Google. We really love these renders of it, though, as well as these real life photos – those round corners got me ready.