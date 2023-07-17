Deciding if 5G is important or not in life is still something we wrestle with, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t at least have a regularly scheduled update on which 5G network from the US carriers ranks as the best. We should always be watching competitors to see if we can improve any piece of our tech filled worlds. Today, as a way to do just that we have another 5G report from Ookla’s Speedtest and the winner is not going to surprise you.

The winner here is familiar because it is once again T-Mobile. In recent years, T-Mobile almost always wins these 5G network reports from Ookla. In fact, for at least the past two years (and I’m pretty sure it goes back further), T-Mobile has dominated the findings from Speedtest data.

In this new Q2 2023 market report, T-Mobile posted the fastest median download speeds (164Mbps), fastest median upload speeds (12Mbps), lowest multi-server latency (54ms), highest consistency score (86.1%), highest video score (74.39), highest 5G video score (78.70), fastest median 5G download speed (220Mbps), lowest 5G multi-server latency (51ms), and the highest 5G consistency score (75.9%).

If you are wondering how many categories Verizon and AT&T took home the crown in, the answer would be: none. Those were all of the categories in this report that were network specific and T-Mobile bested every one of them.

You will find that video scores, latency, upload speeds, and consistency were all pretty close among the carriers. Where T-Mobile stands out is in pure speed on the download side where they are more than double the overall network speed of Verizon, who is in 2nd place. For 5G, they almost double Verizon’s 2nd place speeds.

On a related note, Samsung’s phones posted higher median download and uploads speeds over iPhones. This report also found Qualcomm’s chips to produce the fastest speeds, although Google’s Tensor G2 posted the lowest latency.

And finally, if you’d rather know specifics from locations, like which carrier was the fastest in states and cities, you’ll find that by clicking through that link below. New Jersey posted the best speeds and had T-Mobile as the fastest provider. The slowest state was Alaska, with Wyoming a close 2nd-to-last. For cities, Kansas City, MO took the crown with T-Mobile again as the fastest.

// Ookla