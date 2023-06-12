Pixel 8 Camera Specs and Software Features Have Leaked

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could be only 4 months away, if you can believe that. It’s already mid-June, the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold are around the corner, and then we really do start an official countdown clock for the next Google phones. I can’t wait, especially if the latest report on the camera situation holds up (and it likely will).

In a detailed write-up by Kamila Wojciechowska, who previously shared a video of the Pixel Fold before it was official, spotted Pixel Tablet specs early, and confirmed 6 months before the Pixel 7a launched that it would have a 90Hz display, there’s a lot to talk about when it comes to the next camera setups in the Pixel 8 series.

Pixel 8 Pro Camera Specs

The highlight of the this story is what Google is changing for the Pixel 8 Pro, and I say that because you all like the best of the best. The Pixel 8 Pro will once again be Google’s best.

According to this report, Google is upgrading both the main and ultrawide cameras, as well as the Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to potentially bring big improvements. They are, however, likely keeping the same telephoto experience, selfie camera, and there’s that weird thermometer we talked about a few weeks ago.

The main camera will become a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 with support for Staggered HDR that should mean much faster HDR captures. The module supports 8K-30fps video too, but there’s no guarantee that Google includes that capability. The ultrawide camera will jump to a 64MP Sony IMX787, which is the same as main in Pixel 7a main camera. This is a really big upgrade with what should be a much wider field of view. The telephoto is reportedly remaining as the 5x module as found in the Pixel 7 Pro, as is the 11MP selfie camera up front.

For that ToF sensor, it’s being reported that Google is using an 8×8 ToF VL53L8 sensor, that might not be LiDAR like we see in newer iPhones, but still should make for more reliable autofocus. And finally, that thermometer video that showed off someone taking their temperature with a Pixel 8 Pro from a few weeks ago is here and apparently really is just a thermometer. So weird.

Pixel 8 Camera Specs

For the Pixel 8, Google appears to be further separating this phone from the 8 Pro in terms of hardware. Th Pixel 8 will share the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2, but the ultrawide is the older Sony IMX386 with a wider field of view. Of course, the Pixel 8 doesn’t have a telephoto lens or the temperature sensor.

So that’s the Pixel 8 – decent main sensor upgrade and not much else happening, at least for now.

Other Pixel 8 Camera Notes

On the software side of things, we’re also learning that Google is working on an “Adaptive torch” that could dynamically adjust the flash based on a scene or the capture mode being used, a segmentation trick to separate image items using AI, and bokeh controls over the blur in cinematic mode when recording video.

Just give me the rounder Pixel 8 series already. I need those rounded corners and the flatter display.

// Android Authority