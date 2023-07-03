It’s a holiday week here in the US and plenty of Google folks are likely on vacations, so could there be a better time to break the NDA you signed to test their unreleased devices, like the Pixel 8 Pro, where you might find yourself in a load of trouble? I’ve never broken one of those, but some guy on reddit seems cool doing it at the moment as he shared photos of the upcoming top tier Pixel phone today.

In the images below, we can see the backside and front display of the supposed Pixel 8 Pro. The front image is of the fastboot screen where you can see the (known) codename of “husky” listed, as well as 12GB Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage.

There is also a mention of “ripcurrent” in the bootloader, which I’m going to assume is related to the chipset inside. The Tensor G2 was attached to the name “cloudripper” early on for some time and also as GS201. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro should have a Tensor G3 inside and this could reference that in some way. The Tensor G3 has also been attached to a codename of “zuma,” which is mentioned on the back of this test device.

Speaking of the backside, there are loads of stickers pointing out that this is a test device “FOR TEST/EVALUATION ONLY” and that it has not been authorized by the FCC to be sold or leased. It is for “internal testing and development only.” At least one sticker has been blurred, but below that you can see the “Zuma – B1” sticker.

We also get to see the camera setup with 3 big boy sensors, the rounded corners of the device that look like they will be lovely to rest in our palms, and a weird pattern on the back glass. This is clearly in a development stage and not retail hardware, so don’t take took much from the finishes (the device could be held within a protective case too).

The camera system is reported to include a 50MP main sensor, 64MP ultra-wide, and a 5x telephoto lens. You can see that odd temperature sensor under the flash as well, and the cameras all within a single window unlike the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro that featured telephoto lenses on their own.

Again, the images come from a reddit user who claims he received this “from the device team in Google for testing.” He seems very casual about sharing something that he should definitely not be sharing.

Thoughts?

// reddit