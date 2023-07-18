It’s a Tuesday, so I’m here to tell you that another streaming service is raising its prices. Which one? Peacock! Peacock TV is raising prices for the first time since launch, as if that’s something to be proud of and not another sign that this whole streaming idea might not work out.

Peacock began notifying customers last night that their prices would go up beginning in August. More specifically, the new pricing “will be effective on your next billing date on or after August 17, 2023,” the email states. Thankfully, the price increases aren’t massive, but they are still price increases.

The new Peacock TV plan and price options will be as follows:

Peacock Premium : $4.99 -> $5.99

: $4.99 -> $5.99 Peacock Premium Plus : $9.99 -> $11.99

: $9.99 -> $11.99 Peacock Premium (annual) : $49.99 -> $59.99

: $49.99 -> $59.99 Peacock Plus (annual) : $99.99 -> $119.99

: $99.99 -> $119.99 Peacock Premium Plus (Add-On): $5.00 -> $6.00

Peacock mentions in the email that if you are on promotional pricing you will continue to get that through your promotional period. Once that wraps up, the new prices will hit you. They also noted that if you are doing a $5/mo add-on, it will increase to $6, which you can see above.

Streaming services and prices increase, find a tighter duo.