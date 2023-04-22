Here’s the Google Pixel Fold Doing Its Folding Thing

The Google Pixel Fold is rumored to be showing up at Google I/O with a release date about a month later. I’m still not sure I’m fully convinced of the timing of the launch, but don’t be surprised if Google tells us a lot about its first foldable in a couple of weeks. Part of the reason you should prepare for an unveiling is in the abundance of leaks currently floating around, like the one we have here purportedly of the device folding and unfolding.

In this short clip posted by Kuba Wojciechowski to Twitter, you can see the Pixel Fold in the hands of someone who then opens and closes the device to show off the internal display, outer display, and how its hinge works. Yeah, it also shows off a thick bezel that I’m sure you’ll have your opinions about.

Before we dive in, here’s the short clip:

When closed, I think the Pixel Fold looks quite nice. It carries the form factor of OPPO’s foldable, with a wider and shorter format that might be much easier to handle when closed compared to Samsung’s extremely tall Galaxy Fold line. If anything, this should help us decide which setup we prefer or which we can use for longer periods of time both in and out of the house. Because when you are on the move or need a quick phone session, you often use a foldable’s cover display.

As far as when the Pixel Fold is opened up, it looks about like we saw in early renders, although this particular device is a bit rough around the edges. Focus your attention on the bottom hinge area, where this device looks like it is barely held together. There’s just a whole bunch of space in that area that has me concerned about durability already. If I’m being honest, this reminds of the roughness of the original Galaxy Fold.

In the bezel department, there’s no getting around the width of them on the Pixel Fold on its inner display. If you’ve used a tablet at any point in life, you should be familiar with bezels because they work well on a tablet. Holding a big screen device requires a lot of thumb support and that’s where bezels come in handy. So because this unfolds to a mini tablet, I’m actually fine with seeing some bezel here. Again, my worry is that hinge area at the bottom that is already telling me how much it hates sand and water.

Thoughts?