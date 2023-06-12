Being a Google One member has meant having access to a handful of exclusive Google Photos features in recent years. From Magic Eraser to special collage options, Google has rolled out several Photos updates to try and make it worthwhile to subscribe to a Google One plan. Today, they’ve announced yet another bonus for subscribers.

This time, Google One members are getting access to extra editing features in Google Photos on the web. As long as your device has at least 4GB RAM and an “updated” browser, you can take advantage of new Portrait, Blur, Sky, Color, and HDR settings from a computer rather than just the app on your phone.

Here’s the full list of the new extra editing features in Google Photos on the web:

Click Portrait light to adjust the position and brightness of light to portraits of a person.

Click Blur to adjust background blur.

Click Sky to select from several palettes and adjust the color and contrast in the sky.

Click Color focus to desaturate the background, but keep the foreground in color.

Click HDR to enhance brightness and contrast across the image for a more balanced photo.

Google says that these new Google Photos features are rolling out from today, so be on the lookout.

Not yet a Google One member and think you might need to subscribe to get features like this? Google still offers plans for as little as $9.99/mo that gets you 2TB of storage, VPN access, family share with up to 5 other people, dark web monitoring, and 10% back from Google Store purchases. And of course, you also get these random Google Photos feature drops from time to time.

You can view Google One plans here.

// Google Photos Help