We’ve got a date! The Nothing Phone (2) will be announced in full on July 11.

Nothing shared the date this morning along with a teaser image of what we believe to be the backside lighting system that Nothing refers to as the Glyph Interface. The arrangement has changed some compared to Nothing Phone (1), which we know because renders of the phone leaked out to showcase the changes a week ago.

The rest of the image says “Phone (2),” shows a couple of tentacles, and then gives a specific time to watch the reveal. That time is July 11 at 8AM Pacific (11AM Eastern), where you’ll be able to see Carl Pei and crew tell us all about this new Phone (2) from nothing.tech.

And yes, this phone is coming to the US – Nothing confirmed as much back in January. We don’t know about carrier partners or anything like that yet, but it is coming here. Since making that crystal clear, they’ve also talked about the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip inside and referred to it as “premium” mores times than we can keep track of.

The launch of the Phone (1) might have been an odd one with only the tiniest of pushes into the US long after the phone launched elsewhere. We’re still looking forward to this one. We keep saying this, but we really need some new players in this game. We really, need another choice beyond Samsung and Google.

Calendars marked.