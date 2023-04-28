Verizon Pixel 6 Line Finally Gets Its April Update

Friday surprise! The Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a used on Verizon are now getting their April monthly update.

We don’t know the reason for the delay, but this is two months in a row that the Verizon-specific update has been delayed for all of the Pixel 6 devices. Google doesn’t share reasoning behind release timing, so we’re left to speculate about modems and the original Tensor and mice chewing wires or something.

This new Android 13 update for the Verizon Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a is rolling out as build TQ2A.230405.003.G1. This should cover both Verizon and related MVNOs like Visible too. The rest of the April Pixel update details can be found here. All of the bug fixes are here.

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: