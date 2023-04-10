Google Fixes 3 Noteworthy Bugs in April Pixel Update

The April Google Pixel update showed up today as a minor bug fixer following the large quarterly update from March. In the fresh build, Google says that it addressed only 3 noteworthy bugs, one of which affects all Pixel phones.

The full list of changes can be seen below, with details on a Bluetooth issue that was causing connected devices to “silently unpair.” You’ll also see that Google attempted to improve the autofocus when in Marco Focus mode on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Finally, an instability bug when USB devices were connected to a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, or 7 Pro was addressed.

April 2023 Google Pixel Bug Fixes

Bluetooth: Fix for issue occasionally causing connected Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair

Fix for issue occasionally causing connected Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair Camera: Autofocus improvements while using Macro Focus in certain situations *[Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro]

Autofocus improvements while using Macro Focus in certain situations *[Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro] System: Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while using certain USB devices or accessories *[Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 lines]

To get the full list of build numbers for your specific Pixel phone, you’ll want to read this post. As far as the timing of this update, it does seem to be late once again, although we’re starting to wonder if Google is ditching its first-Monday schedule for Pixel phones.

The April Pixel update begins rolling out today and will continue to do so for the next several days (or weeks) depending on carrier. If you’d like to manually update to get the update faster, you can do that with either factory image or OTA files. Both of those have been posted.

// Google