April 2023 Android Security Update Available for Google Pixel Phones

The monthly Pixel update schedule might be a thing of mystery these days, but we’re still here to tell you the minute an update drops. The April 2023 Google Pixel update has now done just that.

Google hasn’t met its first-Monday schedule and is instead on the second month of a second-Monday rollout. We aren’t sure if this is the new norm or not, but for now we can simply tell you that Google has (or will in a second) posted April factory image and OTA 13.0 files for all of the active Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.

The over-the-air update for April’s patch is said to start rolling out today and will continue “over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.” In other words, if you do not see it this very minute, give it some time.

This April update contains few bug fixes that we’ve detailed here.

Below is the breakdown of all the builds for each phone and carrier.

Global

Pixel 4a: TQ2A.230405.003

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ2A.230405.003

Pixel 5: TQ2A.230405.003

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ2A.230405.003

Pixel 6: TQ2A.230405.003.E1

Pixel 6 Pro: TQ2A.230405.003.E1

Pixel 6a: TQ2A.230405.003.E1

Pixel 7: TQ2A.230405.003.E1

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ2A.230405.003.E1

T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US)

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ2A.230405.003.A2

Pixel 5: TQ2A.230405.003.A2

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ2A.230405.003.A2

TELUS (CA)

Pixel 4a: TQ2A.230405.003.B2

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ2A.230405.003.B2

Pixel 5: TQ2A.230405.003.B2

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ2A.230405.003.B2

Again, Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: