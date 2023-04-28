Once the Google Pixel 7a is announced, you’ll probably be like, “Whoa, that hasn’t been announced yet?” And you’ll say that because you know the price, the specs, and what it looks like. You’ll even know all 4 colors that Google plans to offer it in, thanks to yet another leak.

You already saw the Pixel 7a in Obsidian (black/grey), Chalk (cotton/white), and “Arctic Blue,” but you had not yet seen it in a rumored coral color. Well, my friends, here it is.

Posted by @evleaks and then shared to reddit, we get a look at the final color of the Pixel 7a. Nice.

The rumor around this specific color is that it could be exclusive to the Google Store. So while Best Buy should sell the three other colors, if you want a Pixel 7a in coral, you’ll have to go directly to the source.

The last time we saw a phone this coral, was probably the Pixel 4. The Pixel 4, after looking back, was one of the best looking Pixel devices in my opinion. It failed miserably because the smaller version had 5-hour battery life and the big forehead used for face unlock was weirdly implemented. But man, it was such a clean design. The Pixel 6 camera in a coral-ish variant too, but this 7a is on another level.

You going Pixel 7a in coral in something else?