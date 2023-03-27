The March Google Pixel update’s rollout has not been ideal. The big quarterly update did not arrive during the first week of the month like most Pixel updates. Then once Google acknowledged the build’s later arrival, they left out any details for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Another week passed and Google quietly updated its announcement post to include Pixel 6 line-up details, although there was no mention of when those devices may see the update.

We’re now another week out from Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Prom and Pixel 6a build numbers being posted and Verizon units have yet to see an update. In fact, Verizon’s well-kept update pages for each device have not been updated to even suggest that a March update will be here any time soon. They’ve updated all other still-supported Pixel pages, including the Pixel 7, to show that a March update is here. For the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a, all are still listed as only having the February update available.

UPDATE : I hate to take credit, but within 30 minutes of us publishing this, Verizon and Google have pushed the update live. You should be able to grab it through settings. You’re welcome, I think.

Google’s support forums are filled with posts (like this one) from folks who are wondering what’s up. No one has been able to get any clear cut answers and customer service reps don’t seem to know why there is a delay. The leading theory for a delay at the moment still involves the Exynos modem vulnerabilities we reported on here, where Google recommended folks avoid VoLTE and WiFi Calling until fixes can be issued.

Some have started to manually update with available factory image or OTA files, but not everyone wants to fire up their computer, learn the handful of adb commands needed, and try not to screw something up going that route. If you are curious about that process, trust me when I say that it is not difficult. You shouldn’t be scared of flashing an OTA file, plus it won’t factory reset your phone if done properly. We have instructions at this post.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what’s going on either. Google doesn’t typically respond to our requests for more information about update delays. We’re still waiting to hear back about that 3-month T-Mobile Pixel update delay.

Should we learn more, we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-date. If you see a Pixel 6 update on your Verizon phone, be sure to let us know. And if we hear nothing over the next couple of days, feel free to assume that Verizon is skipping March’s update and waiting for April’s, which should be here on Monday, April 3.