Here is Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 5 and All of Its Details

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon W5+ chipset for wearables almost a year ago and we have yet to see it in a watch. We were told at its reveal that Mobvoi would ship the first W5+ smartwatch within a few months, but we’ve now jumped 10 months into the future and that watch still isn’t available. It could finally be arriving at any moment, though, and we know that because a listing on Amazon just spoiled all of the details.

A listing on Amazon for the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 was spotted and it tells us about the specs, software features, and more. The only thing we don’t know after seeing this info is what the price will be and when it’ll ship to our wrists. After looking at the list of features, this will be a watch to consider.

TicWatch Pro 5 specs

The TicWatch Pro 5 will arrive with a 1.43″ dual-layer display that’s both OLED and FSTN (400×400). If you know TicWatch Pro watches, this will be familiar to you. These watches show an always on FSTN display that sips battery, but can then flip over to OLED to give you a more colorful, robust experience. It’s the signature idea of the TicWatch Pro line.

Underneath that display, the watch will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ chip and Wear OS, with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4GHz WiFi, Corning Gorilla Glass, NFC, mic and speaker, 5ATM water resistance, military grade durability, compass and barometer, and a new rotating crown. The rotating crown is a new feature for Mobvoi watches.

We don’t know battery size, but Mobvoi is using a fast charging technology that’ll get it to 65% in 30 minutes. There are extended battery modes too, that’ll expand its use up to 80 hours.

The TicWatch Pro 5 measures in at 50.1 x 48 x 12.2mm and weighs 44.35g. It’s a big watch, like all Pro models.

Mobvoi is apparently going to pitch this device as a health monitoring machine. The TicWatch Pro 5 will track recovery and VO2 Max, sleep, and provide 24-hour heartrate monitoring. It’ll even provide a health snapshot (heartrate, SpO2, stress, respiratory rate, etc.) with a single tap. It’s also built for the outdoors with multi-GNSS, barometer, compass, and all sorts of outdoor activities to track.

Since this watch runs Wear OS (the latest version), you’ll get access to Google Wallet (or G Pay, whatever we’re calling it today), YouTube Music, Google Maps, and the rest of Google suite. You will also get access to Google Play for additional app needs, for watch faces, and more.

The TicWatch Pro 5 has it all, assuming you can handle a watch this big and want to worry about long-term software updates. Mobvoi is not exactly known as being the best at updating their watches.

