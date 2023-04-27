Here’s Your Pixel 7a Spec Sheet

As of this week, we believe we know essentially all there is to know about the upcoming Pixel 7a. We know the price. We know what it looks like. And now we’re quite confident we know all of the important specs. Ready for the breakdown?

Expected to ship with the Pixel 7a is a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Tensor G2 (same as Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro), 8GB RAM, a base of 128GB storage, dual rear cameras (64-megapixel with OIS + 12MP ultra wide), 10MP front-facing camera, 4,400mAh battery, 20W wired charging, wireless charging, and will be shipped with Android 13. The IP rating is reported to come in at IP67, which is great.

All of this for $499 sounds quite good, as buyers will also have access to timely Android upgrades directly from Google. They may still be limited to 3 years of OS upgrades (Samsung offers 4), but with Google I/O coming, my dark horse bet is that Google will announce a matching of Samsung’s update strategy in 2023.

Hand up if the Pixel 7a is your next, at least until the Pixel 8 comes around. 🙋

// 91mobiles