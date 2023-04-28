To finish out the week (and maybe the month), Samsung and Verizon are pushing another wave of updates to a bunch of their best phones. The Galaxy S22 line, the Galaxy Fold 2, and the Galaxy Note 20 line are all seeing the April Android update. The Galaxy Tab S6 is also getting a fresh build, but it’s only the March update.

What’s new in updates for all of these Samsung devices? Not much, which is to be expected. For the April Android update, we’re getting “performance improvements” on the Galaxy S22 series, Note 20 series, and the Fold 2, along with the “most up to date Android security patches.” No new features are listed. Hey, just be happy you are getting an update, unlike the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a on Verizon.

The new Samsung builds are as follows:

Galaxy S22 : TP1A.220624.014.S901USQU2CWCE

: TP1A.220624.014.S901USQU2CWCE Galaxy S22+ : TP1A.220624.014.S906USQU2CWCE

: TP1A.220624.014.S906USQU2CWCE Galaxy S22 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.S908USQU2CWCE

: TP1A.220624.014.S908USQU2CWCE Galaxy Fold 2 : TP1A.220624.014.F916USQU2JWD3

: TP1A.220624.014.F916USQU2JWD3 Galaxy Note 20 : TP1A.220624.014.N986USQU4HWD3

: TP1A.220624.014.N986USQU4HWD3 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.N981USQU4HWD3

: TP1A.220624.014.N981USQU4HWD3 Galaxy Tab S6: SP2A.220305.013.T867VVRU8DWC4

To check for updates on your Samsung phone, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.