Launch day for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 is next week, if you can believe it, so that means our pre-order period is almost over with. Your chances to receive all of the extra bonuses that come during this time are about to go away.

So if you want the best Galaxy S23 Ultra deal (here), now is the time to see if you like those extras, the upgrades, the bonuses, and the trade-in values. At the moment, you can still get double the storage, $150 in credit to spend on accessories, and instant trade-in discounts up to $750 for the S23 Ultra and $700 for the S23 line.

To recap this scenario, here’s how you get Samsung’s best deal:

Figure out your trade-in value, because it comes as an instant discount you get today. The highest value at the moment is a Galaxy Fold 4 traded towards the Galaxy S23 Ultra – it’s worth $750. Galaxy S22 Ultra as a trade fetches $500. If you want a Galaxy S23+, those same two devices will get you $700 and $400, respectively. Double your storage for free. Samsung is doubling the base storage to the next option for all of the devices, the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. In order, that would get you 256GB, 512GB, and 512GB for the price of the smallest storage amount. It’s a great deal. $150 credit to spend on accessories included. As you walk through the process of buying a Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Ultra, you’ll hit a step during checkout that gives you $150 in credit to apply towards Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch or a tablet. You can even use the credit on a new Samsung TV or vacuum or soundbar. This credit is likely to disappear once pre-orders are over with.

Again, that’s the situation at the moment as we approach the February 17 launch date. Getting an order in now maximizes those bonuses and you should have your phone by next Friday, if not before. Samsung often ships pre-orders a couple of days early.

Here are your pre-order links that’ll get you the full $150 bonus credit: