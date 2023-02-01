Watching our Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on video will give you a preview of all that Samsung’s new phone line offers. Reading our out write-ups, including the official specs list, should tell you most of the rest before our review is published. But look, pre-orders are open now and that means the best deals are available now. You may not want to wait for us to finish testing, so let’s talk about the best price you can get.

Samsung’s store, which should come as no surprise to long-time readers, has the best deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23. The combination of a high trade-in value for a number of phones, plus the value of your trade-in being used as an instant credit/discount, and a storage upgrade with instant credit to spend on other goods, makes their’s tough to top. This happens every year.

Here’s the best Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in our minds:

Save up to $830 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra : Get a free storage upgrade and up to $500 off in instant trade-in credit. You can top things off with $100 in Samsung credit to spend on other goodies plus another bonus $50.

: Get a free storage upgrade and up to $500 off in instant trade-in credit. You can top things off with $100 in Samsung credit to spend on other goodies plus another bonus $50. Starting price of a Galaxy S23 Ultra drops to $699.99 with the right trade-in.

This link here gets you the full $150 credit and best deal.

Because we know that not all of you want a Galaxy S23 Ultra and would instead prefer a Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23+, we’ve got what we think is the best deal on those phones too. And to be clear, I’ll be taking advantage of the Galaxy S23+ deal. Was a big fan of the S22+ and this looks like it has solid improvements, plus trade-in values are the highest we are likely to see.

Here’s the best Galaxy S23 deal in our minds:

Save up to $620 with Galaxy S23 or S23+ : Get a free storage upgrade and up to $350 off in instant trade-in credit. You can then top things off with $100 in Samsung credit plus another bonus $50 with our link.

: Get a free storage upgrade and up to $350 off in instant trade-in credit. You can then top things off with $100 in Samsung credit plus another bonus $50 with our link. Starting price of a Galaxy S23/23+ drops to $549.99 with the right trade-in.

This link here gets you the full $150 credit and best deal.

We’ll see others with trade-in deals, like Best Buy and carriers, but almost no one offers up the instant discount that Samsung does. That’s why we continue to love their deals the most at launch time like this. An instant trade-in discount means you pay a lot less today. They just ask that you send in your trade once your new Galaxy S23 arrives to confirm you weren’t lying and then all is good. Everyone else asks you to send in your phone and then wait weeks to get refunded. Samsung’s trade-in program is simply the best.

To recap, the Galaxy S23 Ultra to checkout is a free storage upgrade, $500 off in instant trade-in credit, and $150 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories. For the Galaxy S23+ and S23, you are looking at a free storage upgrade, $350 off with instant trade-in credit, and $150 in Samsung credit for other stuff.

Samsung Deal Links: Galaxy S23 Ultra | Galaxy S23/S23+