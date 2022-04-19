It’s been a looong time coming, but it’s looking like we are fo’ shiz getting a Pixel Watch from Google this year. All evidence points to yes, it’s happening.

We have yet to see non-questionable renders of this reported wearable, but from what we have seen, we’re expecting a round display, Wear OS 3.1, and maybe some gesture controls? A big unknown is how Google’s Fitbit will play into a possible Pixel Watch. Could we see lots of integration on that front? Will it be focused more towards fitness and the Fitbit crowd or could we see more of a premium hardware experience like the original Moto 360 (pictured above)?

Even with many questions needing to be answered, you’re still either excited about this device or not. I’ve been waiting years for this device, so personally, I’m excited. What are you thoughts?

