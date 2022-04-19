We just got done asking if you’re excited about the Pixel Watch. Well, now we have our first verifiable render of the upcoming wearable from Google, courtesy of 91mobiles.

The design matches with past renders, but with this image being shared by @evleaks, it’s a safe bet that this is what we can look forward to when Google officially unveils it. As we can see, it has a rounded display, but beyond that, it’s still a relative mystery. We don’t have a look at straps, tech specs, or anything else.

Looking at just the display, it’s a very handsome circle. There’s what looks like a possibly metallic digital crown on the right side of the device, too. Overall, pretty good looking.

Expect more looks at this device soon. It feels like the floodgates are about to open.

