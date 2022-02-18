Galaxy S22 Pre-Orders are Headed Your Way!

It’s Friday, so why not the end the week on a high note? According to a couple of emails and tweets we’ve received, Galaxy S22 units are headed out to those pre-ordered, with some being from Samsung and others being from T-Mobile. That’s a good sign that many folks should have their phones in-hand by official launch day, that still being February 25.

Kellen and I are shooting to have reviews up next week. If you’ve missed it, we’ve unboxed both devices and also gone over the first 10 things you should do. We also hosted a little #AMA for fun.

Have you received tracking information for your device yet? Has it shipped? Has a label been created at least? Keep us posted!

