Google has begun to push a second February update to owners of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, though, no one seems certain as to what’s inside. The OTA has already begun hitting devices, weighing in at a whopping 10MB. That’s not big enough to bring about anything major, so we’ll just take it as a sign that Google continues to work through software bugs on these devices.

The new build is listed as SQ1D.220205.004, still featuring the February security patch. Both OTA and factory image files are available via Google’s website for manual download and flashing. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update once we know what’s exactly in here.

