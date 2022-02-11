Samsung was kind enough to ship us over the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra, and considering launch day isn’t until February 25, we wanted to take this opportunity to field any potential questions you might have concerning these two devices.

We have already unboxed both devices, so while we’re preparing additional content like Tips & Tricks and camera samples, we’d love to share any insight we can on these phones. Don’t bother asking about battery life yet, as it’s too early for any judgement there, but we can discuss anything else. We can talk hardware, software, features, or anything else you might be curious about.

Shoot those questions below. Kellen and I will both hang out in the comments and tackle any incoming questions.