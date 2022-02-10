Yesterday was intense, you know, with Samsung announcing a ton of new products and then many not being able to buy them because their website was an absolute mess. Today’s a new day, though, one we’re starting off with a fresh unboxing video of the all new Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Thank you, Samsung, for hooking us up. Deep down inside, I knew we were friends.

If you want the spec rundown, look here. If you want to see me dive right in and check these phones out, watch the video below. I try to keep it short and sweet, and honestly, there’s nothing in the boxes to see anyway.

If you want my first impressions, I’ll say that the Burgundy color on the S22 Ultra is a lot better in person. I also think the S Pen is on the wrong side. For the little Galaxy S22, this may be the best Android hardware ever created. It feels like an Android-powered iPhone, but the huge issue will be its miniature battery life. Compromises were made here by Samsung and I don’t think it was the right ones. We shall see.

We’ll get to work on plenty more content, but in the meantime, enjoy this!