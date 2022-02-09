We know many are having issues buying a Galaxy S22 from Samsung’s website right now, so why waste time on a website? We’ve teamed up with Speck to offer you a free Galaxy S22, plus three of Speck’s latest cases for the device. That’s not too shabby.

Speck has a total of five new cases for the Galaxy S22 lineup, all featuring 13-foot drop protection, compatibility for wireless charging, and Microban antimicrobial product protection. The case models consist of the Presidio2 Grip, Presidio Perfect-Clear, Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre, Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter, and Presidio Perfect-Mist. If you think your luck is terrible and want to buy a Speck case for your gorgeous new phone, you can visit Speck’s website and snag a case for as low as $39.

We’ll make this incredibly simple for everyone and use Gleam for the giveaway. With Gleam, we’ll have various actions you can complete to gain entries for the prize. Be sure to use a good email for Gleam, as that’s how we’ll contact our winner.

Good luck and thank you to Speck for sponsoring this amazing giveaway!

Prizes: 1 (one) Samsung Galaxy S22 (in White), 3 protective cases.

Winner: One random winner will be selected on February 25 at 10am Pacific.