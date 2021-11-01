Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have reached the end of Google’s guaranteed software support cycle. While sad, they have had a good ride, with Google providing monthly security patches to the devices since their launch in 2018.

If you’d like to relive the past, you can read our reviews of the devices. Looking back, the Pixel 3 was a fine phone, though, not too flashy or exciting to use. It had a good camera and the Pixel Experience was excellent. As for the Pixel 3 XL, it had the bathtub notch, which seemed to split people quite a bit. For me, it was a great phone, but I never really enjoyed looking at it. Sorry, notch lovers. Still, they’re Pixel devices and will go down in history as phones with good cameras and clean software. That’s not a bad legacy.

If you own a Pixel 3 or 3 XL, it’s time to upgrade. Is the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro the upgrade play? We think so — Pixel 6 review, Pixel 6 Pro review. Both are fantastic devices, so if you’re on the fence, go for it.

We’ve reached out to Google to see if it plans on doing one last update, similar to what we’ve seen in the past. We’ll update when we hear back.

RIP, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.