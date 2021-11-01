Spooky days are behind us and that means the first Monday has arrived as a reward for those who own a Google Pixel phone. The November Android/Pixel update is here and it brings the first monthly patch to not only the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but we’re getting Android 12’s first update as well. Oh, it also means we say “goodbye” to the Pixel 3, as its software support will now come to an end.

Currently, we are seeing new 12.0.0 files for Pixel 6 (SD1A.210817.036, SD1A.210817.036.A8), Pixel 6 Pro (SD1A.210817.036, SD1A.210817.036.A8), Pixel 5a (SP1A.211105.002.A1, SP1A.211105.003), Pixel 5 (SP1A.211105.002.A1, SP1A.211105.003, SP1A.211105.004), Pixel 4a 5G (SP1A.211105.002.A1, SP1A.211105.003, SP1A.211105.004), Pixel 4a (SP1A.211105.002, SP1A.211105.002.A1, SP1A.211105.004), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (SP1A.211105.002, SP1A.211105.002.A1, SP1A.211105.004), and Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (SP1A.211105.002, SP1A.211105.002.A1).

NOTE: For Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners, this is the update that Google told us to expect on day 1. It’s clearly rolling out quite slowly.

Here’s the carrier breakdown for all those builds and:

Global: Pixel 3a (XL): SP1A.211105.002 Pixel 4 (XL): SP1A.211105.002 Pixel 4a: SP1A.211105.002 Pixel 4a (5G): SP1A.211105.003 Pixel 5: SP1A.211105.003 Pixel 5a (5G): SP1A.211105.003 Pixel 6: SD1A.210817.036 Pixel 6 Pro: SD1A.210817.036 Verizon & Verizon MVNOs Pixel 3a (XL): SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 4 (XL): SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 4a: SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 4a (5G): SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 5: SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 5a (5G): SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 6: SD1A.210817.036.A8 Pixel 6 Pro: SD1A.210817.036.A8 Telstra, Optus, Vodafone AU Pixel 4 (XL): SP1A.211105.004 Pixel 4a: SP1A.211105.004 Pixel 4a (5G): SP1A.211105.004



If we get an official changelog, we’ll be sure to add it to this post. We also aren’t expecting a ton of new features or anything at this time. In all likelihood, this should be a decent bug fixer for Android 12, now that it has gone stable.

Here are all of the bug fixes!

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: