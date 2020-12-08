The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are receiving their final software update this week, officially bringing an end of life to the devices.

The update is labeled as RP1A.201005.004.A1 for both devices and likely includes some last security patches and bug fixes as Google gently sends the phones out to pasture.

While you’re welcomed to enjoy the phones for as long as you can, we typically recommend upgrading now, since you’ll want to ensure you have the latest security patches and updated version of Android. In our book, the Pixel 5 is a solid upgrade choice. Read our post here.

RIP, Pixel 2 lineup!